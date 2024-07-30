Woman and two children in hospital after crash shuts major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman and two children were taken to hospital following a crash which closed a major Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road near to the junction with Wadworth Street between Conisbrough and Denaby Main last night following the collision between two vehicles.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.51pm yesterday (Monday 29 July) we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Wadworth Street.

“It is reported that a blue Land Rover Estate and a blue Ford Ecosport were involved in a collision.

“The ambulance service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were also called to the scene.

“A 58-year-old woman and two 10-year-old children were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“Wadworth Street was closed from around 6.30pm on Monday and reopened later that evening.”