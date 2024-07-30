Woman and two children in hospital after crash shuts major Doncaster road
Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road near to the junction with Wadworth Street between Conisbrough and Denaby Main last night following the collision between two vehicles.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.51pm yesterday (Monday 29 July) we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Wadworth Street.
“It is reported that a blue Land Rover Estate and a blue Ford Ecosport were involved in a collision.
“The ambulance service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service were also called to the scene.
“A 58-year-old woman and two 10-year-old children were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
“Wadworth Street was closed from around 6.30pm on Monday and reopened later that evening.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact police with details on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
