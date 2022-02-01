Woman and dog rescued from house fire in Doncaster after frying pan was left unattended

Upon arrival they found a kitchen fire.

It is thought that this originated from a frying pan being left unattended on the hob, whilst the occupant fell asleep in the living room.

The fire was in the early hours of this morning

A woman and a dog were rescued from the property and the lady was given treatment for smoke inhalation.

This was dealt with by 3.35am and the crews returned to their stations.