Woman and dog rescued from house fire in Doncaster after frying pan was left unattended
Firefighters from Dearne, Edlington and Rotherham were called to The Oval in Conisbrough at 2.22am this morning (Tuesday, February 1).
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:58 am
Upon arrival they found a kitchen fire.
It is thought that this originated from a frying pan being left unattended on the hob, whilst the occupant fell asleep in the living room.
A woman and a dog were rescued from the property and the lady was given treatment for smoke inhalation.
This was dealt with by 3.35am and the crews returned to their stations.