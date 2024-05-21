Woman, 24, in hospital after assault by armed gang in attack on Doncaster house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was taken to hospital after being assaulted by a gang of five men who smashed their way into a house in broad daylight in Doncaster.

The group smashed the windows of the property in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall and then made their way inside the property where a 24-year-old woman was assaulted.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers responded at 5.31pm on Monday 20 May to reports of an aggravated burglary at an address on Brecks Lane, Doncaster.

“It is reported that five males smashed the windows of a property before gaining entry and assaulting a 24-year-old woman.

Police were called to Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall after an armed gang attacked a woman in a house.

"The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.”

“A scene was established at Brecks Lane and enquiries are ongoing.”