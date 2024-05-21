Woman, 24, in hospital after assault by armed gang in attack on Doncaster house
The group smashed the windows of the property in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall and then made their way inside the property where a 24-year-old woman was assaulted.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers responded at 5.31pm on Monday 20 May to reports of an aggravated burglary at an address on Brecks Lane, Doncaster.
“It is reported that five males smashed the windows of a property before gaining entry and assaulting a 24-year-old woman.
"The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.”
“A scene was established at Brecks Lane and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or you can report information in confidence to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
