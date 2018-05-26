Woman, 21, dies in South Yorkshire road crash

Police are appealing for information after a 21-year-old woman died in a car crash in South Yorkshire.

The collision - which involved a red Renault Clio and a white Ford Transit - took place on Friday, May 25 near Rotherham.

At around 11.50am the Clio was travelling on Kingsforth Lane towards Thurcroft when it collided with a white Ford Transit van travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Clio, a 21-year-old woman, suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialist officers are currently providing support to her family who have asked their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

The driver and passenger in the Transit van suffered minor injuries in the collision.

An investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time, or saw the Clio prior to the collision is asked to report it.

If you have any information or dashcam footage please call 101 quoting incident number 351 of 25 May.