Woman, 18, killed crossing road in Doncaster town centre

A woman, aged 18, died after she was struck by a car in Doncaster town centre.

The pedestrian was struck as she crossed Wood Street, close to Yates, at 4.30pm on Saturday.

She was struck by a black Volkswagen Scirocco, which was driving along Wood Street from Cleveland Street, towards the general direction of Waterdale.

The woman was taken to hospital and died the following day at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 573 of December 15.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.