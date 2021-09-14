Wizz Air restarts Doncaster Sheffield Airport flights to Larnaca with prices from £9.99

Europe’s fastest growing airline, Wizz has slowly been bringing back flights following the coronavirus crisis.

A spokesman said: “The summer holidays may be over, but now is the perfect time to be thinking of a sunshine getaway later in the year.

"Wizz Air customers can once again take advantage of the airline’s ultra-low fares from Doncaster Sheffield to Larnaca, with flights operating once a week.

"Situated on the southernmost coast of Cyprus, Larnaca is an ideal destination for visitors wanting to enjoy buzzing bars, sandy beaches, and ancient architecture.”

For ultimate peace of mind, passengers can book tickets with the airline’s travel insurance package which includes Covid-19 cover and WIZZ Flex.

With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are excited to be restarting more routes from our Doncaster Sheffield base, offering our customers across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire more low-fare connections when planning their next holiday.

"With its warm year-round temperatures, Larnaca is a perfect destination for a winter sun escape, where visitors can enjoy a paradise of blue sea, sunny skies, and fresh cuisine.