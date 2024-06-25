Witnesses sought to Doncaster horror crash which put man, 26 in hospital with serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Witnesses are being sought to a horror Doncaster road crash which has left a 26-year-old man in hospital with life threatening injuries.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following the crash on Broomhouse Lane, Edlington on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.39pm to reports of a collision involving a blue Suzuki GSXR bike and a black Kia Sportage, at the junction of Broomhouse Lane and Bernard Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision in Edlington.

We are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”

You can pass information on online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 434 of 22 June 2024 when you get in touch.