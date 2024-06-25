Witnesses sought to Doncaster horror crash which put man, 26 in hospital with serious injuries

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Witnesses are being sought to a horror Doncaster road crash which has left a 26-year-old man in hospital with life threatening injuries.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following the crash on Broomhouse Lane, Edlington on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.39pm to reports of a collision involving a blue Suzuki GSXR bike and a black Kia Sportage, at the junction of Broomhouse Lane and Bernard Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision in Edlington.Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision in Edlington.
Police are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision in Edlington.

We are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.”

You can pass information on online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 434 of 22 June 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceEdlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.