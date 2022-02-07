Witnesses sought after man is seriously injured in Doncaster road collision

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Team are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following the collision involving a pedestrian and a white Fiat Doblo at 5:50pm on Saturday on Greens Way, Mexborough.

It is believed that a 53 year-old man crossed the first two lanes of the carriage way using the pelican crossing and was crossing the further two lanes when the collision occurred.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for information about the serious collision.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage of the area prior to the incident occurring.