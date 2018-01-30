Win Tickets to the Grimthorpe Chase Raceday

The beginning of March is a perfect time to enjoy some top-quality racing at one of the UK’s most iconic race courses.... Doncaster.

So as the nights become lighter, it’s the perfect excuse to grab your friends and family for a fun filled day out experiencing the thrill of the ‘jumps’ at the final National Hunt fixture at Doncaster before flat racing begins.

We’ve teamed up with Doncaster Racecourse to give away five pairs of County Enclosure tickets for Saturday March 4 which features the £55,000 Grimthorpe Handicap Chase – a spectacular race that is open to horses aged five years or older and takes place over a distance of three miles and two furlongs and always promises to be exciting.

Gates open at noon, so there is plenty of time to soak up the atmosphere before the packed race card commences.

A live band will entertain race-goers with classics guaranteed to get your toes tapping.

Delicious food can be enjoyed at the racecourse’s restaurant The Old Weighing Room, which offers a great fine-dining menu. Booking is essential.

The Grimthorpe Chase Race Meeting takes places over two days Friday 2 and Saturday 3 March, to find out more or to book tickets visit www. doncaster-racecourse.co.uk or telephone 01302 304 200.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of County Enclosure tickets, answer the following question and email your answer to barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type GRIMETHORPE CHASE RACEDAY in the subject line. Please provide your address and daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: WHAT DISTANCE DOES THE GRIMETHORPE HANDICAP CHASE COVER?

Terms & Conditions

* Closing date: Noon, Wednesday, February 21, 2018.

* Five winners will be selected at random to each win a pair of County Enclosure Admission tickets.

* No cash alternative and the prize is nontransferrable

* Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

* Dress code applies (see www.doncaster‐racecourse.co.uk).

* Food, Drink and Travel is not included.

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply