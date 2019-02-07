Win tickets to the Grimethorpe Chase  at Doncaster racecourse 

The Grimthorpe Chase in Doncaster is named in honour of the famous racing stalwarts, the Grimthorpe family – and Free Press readers can win tickets to this exciting national hunt fixture.

The handicap steeplechase is the last National Hunt fixture of the 2018-19 season.

Boasting a distance of three miles, with a steeple chase of 19 fences, is widely considered to be a trial for the Grand National, the race attracts some of the country’s top trainers and jockeys, and is worth an impressive £55,000.

The 2017 winner Definitly Red, has since had success at Aintree in the Many Clouds Chase, the Garden 2 Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham and the 2018 Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. The Brian Ellison trained gelding is now considered for the 2019 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

After an exciting day of racing everyone needs a little celebration, and this year the prestigious Grimthorpe Chase will have an 1980s themed twist.

The Kamarama Pure 1980s band will be playing live after racing, the lead singer Lorraine Crosby was the female vocalist on Meat Loaf’s number one hit single “I’ll do anything for love” and will be entertaining crowds with the best of Duran Duran, Wham, Bananarama, A-ha, Depeche Mode, Madonna, George Michael, U2 and the Eurythmics.

Doncaster Racecourse has teamed up with the Doncaster Free Press to give away 22 prizes of four tickets for the Grandstand enclosure for Saturday, March 2, 2019.

To be in with a chance of winning four tickets answer the following question and email it to competition@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

QUESTION: How many miles is the Grimthorpe Chase run over?

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, February 20, 2019. JPI Media T&Cs apply, visit www.jpimedia.co.uk/website-terms-conditions/

Visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more.