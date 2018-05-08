Win tickets to see Happy Mondays at Doncaster Racecourse

Following their 30th Anniversary ’24 Hour Party People Greatest Hits’ UK Tour in 2017, Manchester’s legendary Happy Mondays are back this summer for a special outdoor show at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday May 19.

We have teamed up with the venue to give you the chance to win one of five pairs of tickets to the event.

Formed in 1980 in Salford, Greater Manchester, Happy Mondays has many of its original founding members in the line-up today almost 40 years on – fans are certain to be treated to an evening of top tunes from the band who’s classic hits, include Hallelujah, Step On, Wrote For Luck and God’s Cop.

The winning tickets are for the County Enclosure, which gives the ultimate viewpoint for the races and gives access to all areas on the course. This is the place to be seen with access to the exclusive Champagne Lawn and The Old Weighing Room Restaurant and with a smart dress code it’s the perfect excuse for a cracking day out!

To be in with a chance of winning this brilliant prize answer the following question and email your answer name address and daytime telephone number to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk

QUESTION: WHAT YEAR WERE HAPPY MONDAYS FORMED?

Closing date for entries is Tuesday, May 15

Usual Johnston Press Terms and Condition apply visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions

For more information on Music Live at Doncaster Racecourse go to www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk