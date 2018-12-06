Win a reviving stay in a luxurious health spa

Here is a chance to be pampered for free, in deep, relaxing comfort, and to let go of all the strains and stresses that can build up over the busy festive season.

One lucky reader and their choice of companion will be able to do just that, and indulge themselves at a top spa facility, set in rolling countryside, during an overnight stay with delicious meals all provided.

That’s the wonderful prize if you win our easy-to-enter competition for a Luxury Overnight Reviver Break for two at the award-winning Ragdale Hall Spa.

Set in beautiful rural Leicestershire , Ragdale Hall Spa combines state-of-the-art facilities with the charm of traditional Victorian architecture.

It was recently awarded the UK’s Best Destination Spa by the Good Spa Guide, so you can be sure this experience will be one that you are unlikely to forget.

An Overnight Reviver Break at Ragdale Hall provides the perfect setting to recharge your batteries with 28 hours of real relaxation and indulgence.

The prize includes one night’s accommodation sharing a double or twin Superior room, with breakfast and a three-course buffet lunch and dinner included.

All you will have to do is turn up on the day of your treat and allow yourself to relax.

You’ll also enjoy full use of Ragdale Hall Spa’s facilities during your stay, including the new Rooftop Infinity Pool (pictured) and multi-million-pound Thermal Spa, indoor and outdoor pools.

There is a gymnasium filled with modern equipment and a choice of exercise classes to join.

Not only that, each guest will benefit from a 50-minute Blissful Face and Back Therapy treatment.

It couldn’t be easier to enter…..

To be in with a chance of winning the Overnight Reviver Break for two people, simply email your name and address to: Competitions@ragdalehall.co.uk inserting WIN in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is December 31, 2018.

If you’re not the lucky winner this time, you can give that gift of ‘me-time’ to friends, loved ones and family – or even drop a few hints yourself!

Ragdale Hall vouchers make a perfect Christmas gift and start from just £25. To find out more about what is available visit www.ragdalehall.co.uk or call 01664 433030 for a chat with staff.

Terms and conditions:

The prize can be taken between the days of Monday to Thursday, subject to availability, and must be taken within six months of the date the winner is notified.

Guests must be aged 16 or over. Travel is not included. Arrival on the first day is at 2pm, departure on day two will be at 6pm.

JPI Media Terms & Conditions apply. Visit www.jpimedia.co.uk/website-terms-conditions/

Ragdale Hall’s award came from the Good Spar Guide Awards 2017.