South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently at two separate incidents in Hatfield and Rossington.
A spokesman said Hatfield was the latest area to be hit and said: “A second large scale incident- this time in Hatfield, Doncaster.
"It's another field fire and we have four fire engines on the scene.”
One eyewitness said a “huge amount of land” had already been destroyed in the blaze near to Old Epworth Road West with 20 firefighters at the scene.
Crews have also been tackling a huge blaze in fields near to Rossington Hall, with members of the public told to stay away from the scene.
Yesterday, firefighters spent more than 10 hours battling a blaze in Carcroft while last night, fire also broke out in Sprotbrough on a patch of grassland.