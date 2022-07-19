Wildfires engulf Doncaster as fourth huge grassland blaze breaks out

Fire crews are tackling two huge grassland blazes in Doncaster this afternoon – the latest in a series of wild fires caused by searing temperatures.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:01 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:01 pm

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently at two separate incidents in Hatfield and Rossington.

A spokesman said Hatfield was the latest area to be hit and said: “A second large scale incident- this time in Hatfield, Doncaster.

"It's another field fire and we have four fire engines on the scene.”

Fire crews are tackling yet another huge blaze - this time in Hatfield.

One eyewitness said a “huge amount of land” had already been destroyed in the blaze near to Old Epworth Road West with 20 firefighters at the scene.

Crews have also been tackling a huge blaze in fields near to Rossington Hall, with members of the public told to stay away from the scene.

Yesterday, firefighters spent more than 10 hours battling a blaze in Carcroft while last night, fire also broke out in Sprotbrough on a patch of grassland.

