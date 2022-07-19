South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are currently at two separate incidents in Hatfield and Rossington.

A spokesman said Hatfield was the latest area to be hit and said: “A second large scale incident- this time in Hatfield, Doncaster.

"It's another field fire and we have four fire engines on the scene.”

One eyewitness said a “huge amount of land” had already been destroyed in the blaze near to Old Epworth Road West with 20 firefighters at the scene.