Why some graduates in Doncaster will STOP paying back their student loans today

Some graduates in Doncaster will stop paying back their student loans from today after the threshold for repayments was increased.

English and Welsh students who took out loans from September 2012 onwards - when fees in England rose to up to £9,000 a year - will now start to pay back when they earn £25,000 a year instead of £21,000.

It also means those making repayments who fall below the new baseline will have their payments stopped, while others will repay less each month.

The government says the move could save graduates up to £360 a year.

The Department for Education said some 600,000 graduates will benefit over the next financial year alone.

For students who started university between 1998 and 2012 the threshold is increasing from £17,775 to £18,330.

Universities minister Jo Johnson said: “The earnings threshold will be increased from April 6 2018. From its current level of £21,000, the threshold will rise to £25,000 for the 2018-19 financial year.

“Thereafter it will be adjusted annually in line with average earnings.

“The new threshold will apply to those who have already taken out and will take out loans for tuition and living costs for full-time and part-time undergraduate courses in the post-2012 system, and those who took out or will take an advanced learner loan for a further education course.”