Whippet needs a forever home after cruelty

Beautiful Camelia ended up in the care of the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA after a cruelty investigation case.

The animal charity is now looking for a forever home for the two year old whippet.

A spokesman said: “This beautiful, elegant, lady whippet is Camelia. She came to us as part of a cruelty investigation with several other dogs and, after many months in our care, this sweet girl can now start the search for her forever home.

“A sensitive soul, Camelia is a very loving, cuddly and super affectionate. One of her favourite past times is a lovely relaxing massage with her favourite people, after a blast in the field with her teddy bear.

“This girl loves to go for lovely long walks so she can explore. She may need a little extra support when out and about whilst she gets used to new things or if she is worried.”

They added: “Due to Camelia’s background she is unsuitable to live with any small furries and will need to be muzzled when out walking but she is getting used to wearing her muzzle and she now associates it with fun times and ‘walkies’.”

Camelia enjoys spending time with other dogs and may enjoy living with another dog once more. She’d like a friend with a similar temperament to potter around with.”

The spokesman continued: “We will arrange several introductions to ensure Camelia and a new friend are happy before they move in together. As we don’t know if Camelia has ever been around children we are looking for a home where

any children are 12 years and over. This lovely young, lady may never have lived in a home environment and now it’s time for her to have all the love and care and home comforts she deserves.”

Contact the RSPCA on 0114 289 8050.