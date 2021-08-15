Which is right? The Doncaster street with two different spellings on its signs

With or without an E - which is the correct spelling?

Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake has long been spelled with an E in Shaftesbury – but eagle eyed types have also noticed that the street is home to a number of signs that spell it Shaftsbury.

Now a debate is raging as to which is correct.

A post on the Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Intake and Clay Lane Labour Action Group Facebook page said: “We need your help with a mystery.

“There's a street in Intake with two names and we need you to help us figure out the correct name and which is the imposter!

“Google says it's Shaftesbury, the bus stop says it's Shaftesbury, even the town of Shaftesbury says it's Shaftesbury but a few Shaftsbury signs seem to have snuck in!

“Are you team Shaftesbury or team Shaftsbury?”