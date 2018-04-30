Where you can see it, road closures, times - EVERYTHING you need to know about Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster

The Tour de Yorkshire returns to Doncaster on Thursday and Friday - here's absolutely EVERYTHING you need to know about the cycling extravaganza.

What's happening?

The Tour de Yorkshire cycle race, which last visited Doncaster in 2016, is back. The event takes place across Yorkshire from May 3-6. There are men's and women's races.

When is it in Doncaster?

Parts of stages 1 and 2 will travel along the town's roads. These stages will be held on Thursday 3 and Friday 4 May. All parts of the route will be FREE for spectators to watch.

Where can I watch?

Thousands of spectators will go along to the various events taking place in villages and towns along the route - but the finish on Bennetthorpe, near Doncaster town centre where there is a dedicated fan zone on Town Field with loads of fun things for the whole family to do is likely to be the place most people will gather to watch the action.

What's the route and times it will be in Doncaster?

Here are the villages the race will pass through - and the approximate timings

STAGE ONE - THURSDAY 3 MAY WOMEN'S RACE (Starts Beverley 8.40am, all timings approximate)

Sykehouse 11.14 (earliest arrival)

Fosterhouses 11.20

Fishlake 11.23

Stainforth 11.27

Dunscroft 11.30

Hatfield 11.32

Hatfield Woodhouse 11.36

Blaxton 11.50

Auckley 11.54

Bessacarr 12.01

Bennetthorpe (finish) 12.08

STAGE ONE - THURSDAY 4 MAY MEN'S RACE (Starts Beverley 13.50pm, all timings approximate)

Sykehouse 17.18

Fosterhouses 17.24

Fishlake 17.26

Stainforth 17.30

Dunscroft 17.33

Hatfield 17.35

Hatfield Woodhouse 17.38

Blaxton 17.51

Auckley 17.55

Bessacarr 18.01

Bennetthorpe 18.08 (finish)

STAGE TWO - FRIDAY 4 MAY WOMEN'S RACE (Starts Barnsley 9.05am, all timings approximate)

Conisbrough 9.45am

Denaby Main 9.50am

Mexborough 9.53am

Adwick 9.58am

Harlington 10.01

Barnburgh 10.02

Hooton Pagnell 10.11

Iklley (finish) 12.21

STAGE TWO - FRIDAY 4 MAY MEN'S RACE (Starts Barnsley 14.20pm, all timings approximate)

Conisbrough 15.33pm

Denaby Main 15.37

Mexborough 15.40

Adwick 15.44

Harlington 15.47

Barnburgh 15.47

Hooton Pagnell 15.55

Iklley (finish) 17.48

Which roads will be closed?

As the Tour de Yorkshire comes to town, certain roads will be closed at certain times. As the races come through Doncaster, there will be a ‘rolling road closure’ along the route. These are due to start and finish around 30-45 minutes before and after the race passes through.

Certain parts of the route such as Bennetthorpe and South Parade will be closed the entire day. Roads will be closed from 6pm Wednesday 2 May until 9pm Thursday 3 May. For access, call 01302 736000

The following locations ALL have 'No Stopping' restrictions that must be adhered to by law:

Pinfold Lane, Fishlake (from Sour Lane to Dirty Lane) 3 May - 07:00 - 19.00

High Street, Hatfield (from Station Road to Old Thorne Road) 3 May - 07:00 - 19:00

Bawtry Road, Bessacarr (from 30 metres S/W junction with Plumpton Park Road to Bawtry Road) 3 May 07:00 - 19:00

Bawtry Road, Doncaster (from Bawtry Road to Racecourse Roundabout) 3 May 07:00 - 19:00

Bennetthorpe, Bennetthorpe (from junction with A18 Carr House Road, continuing into South Parade 2 May 18:00 to 20.00 3 May

South Parade, Doncaster (continuing from South Parade Junction with Thorne Road) 2 May 18:00 to 20.00 3 May

Adwick Road, Mexborough (from A6023 Doncaster Road to Arnold Crescent) 4 May - 07:00-19:00

Hooton Pagnell (Junction with North Field Road 155 metres west of its junction with Butt Lane) 4 May - 07:00-19:00

What about parking?

There are the usual range of parking options available in Doncaster town centre.

Will bus services be affected?

Some disruption can be expected on the day with service buses most likely to be affected. We would advise that you check before you travel and book ahead where possible.

Doncaster's Park and Ride services will be available on Tour de Yorkshire Thursday

What's the Fan Zone?

Everything you need to have a great day out will be available at the Fan Zone on Town Fields including lots of free fun things to do and watch. It will be open from 10.30am to 7pm.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a cycling fan or you’re just looking for a great family day out – the Fan Zone will be packed with entertainment for everyone, all served up in a vibrant carnival atmosphere. And it’s absolutely free!

It will feature Café Doncaster, Yorkshire’s largest cycle café. There’ll be tea and cake, live music and a quaint village feel to the event.

Expect to see great entertainment, lots of bikes and a wide variety of food and drink and there will be a large screen where you can watch the Tour de Yorkshire live, relive its highlights and enjoy the festival atmosphere that the Tour brings.

What about along the route?

There will be dedicated events and parties lined up along the route which will have food available and there will be open spaces where people can take their picnics.

Can I watch it on TV?

If you are at the event, there will be a large screen at the finish in Bennetthorpe and in the Fan Zone to watch coverage of the race.

The races will be shown live on ITV4 and Eurosport with race highlights shown on ITV each evening.

It is expected that 34 broadcasters will show the action in 180 countries across the world.

Where can I find out more?

Doncaster Council has a dedicated Tour de Yorkshire website HERE