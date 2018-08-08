Where to park for Britney Spears' only Yorkshire concert date

The good news for Britney fans who are driving from Doncaster to Scarborough to see the Pop Princess is that there are plenty of parking spaces - and if you time it right, you won’t have to pay!

The borough council car parks are free from 6pm to 9pm.

Car parks on Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper (Tarmac and grass), Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills and Victoria Park offer 2,000 spaces alone, with additional spaces on Marine Drive and William Street.

If you are a disabled driver or have a disabled passenger in your vehicle and are travelling to the Open Air Theatre, the council recommends parking in the Northstead Lower Car Park.

Motorists should use these car parks and not park on the surrounding residential streets.

Parking will be suspended on the main road directly in front of the open air theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights.

There is dedicated coach parking available on Scalby Mills (six spaces) and William Street (33 spaces).

You are advised to allow plenty of time to get to the venue if you are parked further away.

Read more about the gig, which takes place next week on August 17, here.