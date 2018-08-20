Where to eat in Doncaster after the St Leger festival

The legendary St Leger festival will be held between September 12 and 15, and once of all of the races are over there are many places you can go to enjoy a meal with friends and family.

The racecourse has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the concourses and on the course as well as restaurants.

Vivo Italian restaurant, Doncaster.

The Mallard Restaurant can be found on the third floor of the Lazarus Stand and boasts star-class service and food with great views across the racecourse. The Conduit Restaurant is on the second floor of the Lazarus Stand, and offers panoramic views of the racecourse.The Old Weighing Room, as its name suggests, is steeped in history and is situated on the grounds of racecourse.

Race goers can enjoy various different packages at these restaurants which include a welcome drink, a three-course dinner, a race day programme,, table service drinks, a Totepool betting facility and a reserved table.

There's also The Premier Suite, The County Enclosure and The Grandstand Enclosure, where people can enjoy a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink, food and bar snacks.

There are also plenty of other local eatery options nearby. In Bennetthorpe, just a short walk away, there's The Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Vivo Italian restaurant. There's also the Crab and Moo restaurant within the Grand St Leger Hotel.

Another popular choice with diners is Whitby's Fish and Chip Restaurant, on Leicester Avenue, which is directly opposite the Racecourse on Leger Way. Doncaster town centre also offers foodies lots of options and different types of cuisine from around the world, with restaurants such as Zest Bar and Grill, Cactus Jacks, San Remo, Turkua, Lalezar and El Toro.