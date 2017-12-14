When is the Doncaster filmed Still Open All Hours Christmas special on?

Ger-ger-get your telly ready - Doncaster filmed sitcom Still Open All Hours is back this Christmas and here's everything you need to know.

Sir David Jason returns as Granville as the fourth series of the show gets under way - with this series meaning the show will reach 26 episodes, the same as the original Open All Hours.

What date is it on?

December 28 at 7.30pm on BBC1

Who's in it?

Sir David Jason leads the cast while joining him again are James Baxter (Leroy), Johnny Vegas (Wet Eric), Brigit Forsyth (Madge), Maggie Ollerenshaw (Mavis), Geoffrey Whitehead (Mr Newbold) and Stephanie Cole (Mrs Featherstone).

What happens?

It’s Christmas but some of Granville’s most important customers have plans to leave town. Not only is Madge planning to take his beloved Mavis away for a Christmas break but is Mr Newbold also thinking of doing a runner, leaving Granville at the mercy of Mrs Featherstone’s amorous advances?

Granville has to use some of his craftiest wiles to persuade everyone not to travel at Christmas. After all, as well as wanting to stay close to Mavis, he’s also got to shift a large number of distinctly wonky Christmas Crackers.

Where and when was it filmed?

Outdoor sequences were filmed at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby in September - the setting for the original show starring Ronnie Barker.

When was the original Open All Hours?

The series ran from 1973 to 1985 and introduced us to comedy legend Barker as stuttering, miserly shopkeeper Arkwright and his long-suffering, put upon errand boy nephew Granville (Sir David Jason).