When is Santa's Sleigh coming to Doncaster? Here's the times and dates of the 2018 tour

The dates and villages of Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster's roads have been revealed

Doncaster Lions Club has announced details of this year's route on Facebook.

Santa is coming to Doncaster on his sleigh tour - here's when and where you can see him.

Here's the times and places on this year's tour.

Please note, Went Valley Lions and Thorne Lions cover other areas of Doncaster and their list of dates and times have yet to be released.

Sunday 2 December

Start Gleneagles Drive Cantley/Bessacarr 5.00pm

Route: SunningdaleClose, Muirfield Avnue, Gleneagles Drive, Riding Close, Hatchellwood View, Warnington Drive, Birchwood Court, Birchwood Dell, Birchwood Court, Brocklesby Drive (new estate).

Monday 3 December

Bessacarr

Start Ellers Drive by Ellers Road 5.30pm

Route: Ellers Drive, Thealby Gardens, Boswell Road, Stoops Road, Nearfield Road, BrierleyRoad, Ellers Avenue, Ellers Road, Cornflower Drive.

Tuesday 4 December

Bessacarr

Start at Burnham Close 5.30 pm

Route: Burnham Close, Clayworth Drive, Scaftworth Close, Hallam Close, WhittonClose, Harcourt Close, Hindburn Close.

Wednesday 5 December

Bessacarr

Start at Sturton Close 5.15 pm

Route: Sturton Close, Howden Close, Lindrick Close, Roxby Close, Laneham Close, Lindsey Close, Holmes Carr, Northwith Road, Broughton Road. Longfield Drive.

Thursday 6 December

Cantley

Start AnstenCrescent/Green Bouelvard 5.15 pm

Route: Ansten Crescent, Bardolf Road, Elmham Road, Levet Road, Aldsworth Road, Lewyns Drive, Symes Gardens, Barret Road, Coterel Crescent, Everingham Road, Aintree Avenue, Newmarket Road, Ascot Avenue.

Friday 7 December

Cantley

Start at Library 5.15 pm

Route: Highbury Avenue, St Wilfrids Road, Sincil Way, Ninian Grove, Ewood Drive, Villa Park Road, Hillsborough Road, Anfield Road, Somerton Drive, Bolton Hill Road, Tranmoor Avenue, Church Lane, Wensley Crescent, Church Lane, Birch Road, Lilac Grove, Almond Road, Pine Road, Green Boulevard.

Saturday 8 December

Tesco Edenthorpe 10 to 4.30 Santa visits on the hour from 11am

Sunday 9 December

Clay Lane for 5pm

Route: Shackleton Road , Wilberforce Road, Chalmers Drive finish on Livingstone Avenue.

Monday 10 December

Armthorpe

Start Tesco shops 5.45pm

Route: St Marys Drive, Cleveland Road, Rands Lane, Cedar Road, right to Laburnham Drive, Palm Avenue, Mercel Avenue, Sycamore Avenue, Left to Hazel Grove, Right to Laburnum Drive, Harrow Road, Fernbank Drive, Beech Road, Pinewood Avenue, Holly Dene, Hawthorn Avenue, Beech Road, Poplar Place, Church Street.

Tuesday 11 December

Armthorpe

Start Spar shops 5.45pm

Route: Harris Road, Sargeson Road, Jenkinson Grove, Reeves Way, Mansfield Crescent, Basil Avenue, Mansfield Crescent, Basil Avenue, PaxtonCrescent, Charles Crescent.

Wednesday 12 December

Armthorpe

Start at Fiddlers Drive 5.45pm

Route: Fiddlers Drive, Fair Holme View, Alder Holt Close, Nutwell Lane, Whiphill Lane, The Lings, LockingDrive, Hornsby Road, Wicket Hern Road, Walbank Road, Cow House Lane. Ruskin Drive.

Thursday 13 December

Armthorpe

Start at Shops 5.45pm

Route: Tranmoor Lane, Bellrope Acre, Pasture Close, Brampton Lane, Horsehills Lane, Mulberry Way, Toftstead, Southfield Road, Oak Wood Drive, Southmoor Avenue, Elmwood Crescent, Westfield Road, Church Street.

Friday 14 December

Wheatley

Start Kingfisher Primary Exeter Road 5.30pm

Route: Exeter Road, Winchester Avenue, Gloucester Road, Canterbury Road, Chelmsford Drive, Beverly Road, Monmouth Road, Parkway South, Norwich Road, Hereford Road, Guilford Road.

Monday 17 December

Wheatley

Start at Gee Bees

Route: Canterbury Road, Oversley Road, Beckett Road, Lincoln Road, Liverpool Avenue, Lichfield Road, Wells Road, Ripon Avenue, Chester Road, Ely Road, Durham Road, Worcester Avenue, Parkway North.

Tuesday 18 December

Hyde Park

Start Thoresby Avenue 5.30pm

Route: Clumber Road, Sandy Lane, Rufford Road, Chequer Avenue, Hamilton Road, Lime Tree Avenue, Theobald Avenue, Chequer Avenue, Stockhill Road, Clarke Avenue, Chequer Avenue, Childers Street, Palmer Street, Cooper Street, North Street, Cunningham Road, Apley Road.

Wednesday 19 December

Intake

Start Kenburn

Route: Fairfax Road, Tudor Road, Wolsey Avenue, Evelyn Avenue, Dudley Road, Runnymede Road, Essex Avenue, Shaftesbury Avenue, Evelyn Avenue, Cumberland Avenue, Devonshire Road.

Thursday 20 December

Hexthorpe Start Plant ABC

Route: Along Shadyside, Shirley Road, Gladstone Road, Salisbury Road, Nicholson Road, Windle Road, Glen Field Avenue, Scarll Road. Round to Old Hexthorpe: Ramsden Road, Flowit Street, Urban Road, Shadyside.

