Wheelie bins and rubbish destroyed at the hands of arsonists in Doncaster overnight

Three deliberate fires were attended by firefighters overnight. Monday, June 20.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 21st June 2022
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 9:58 am

The first saw Doncaster firefighters attend a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.25pm on Apley Road, Hyde Park. The crew came away at 9pm.

The second was a wheelie bin deliberately set on fire at 11.20pm on Tickhill Street, Denaby Main. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 11:45pm.

There were three deliberate fires last night

And then a second wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 1.30am on Dayland Avenue, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Rotherham station attended, leaving at 1.45am.

