Wheelie bins and rubbish destroyed at the hands of arsonists in Doncaster overnight

The first saw Doncaster firefighters attend a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.25pm on Apley Road, Hyde Park. The crew came away at 9pm.
The second was a wheelie bin deliberately set on fire at 11.20pm on Tickhill Street, Denaby Main. Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident. They left at 11:45pm.
And then a second wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 1.30am on Dayland Avenue, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Rotherham station attended, leaving at 1.45am.