Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Council approved plans to convert a Wheatley restaurant into apartments earlier this month despite the fact they had already been shelved.

Planning officers approved plans in May to convert Spice and Ice Indian restaurant in Wheatley into five apartments.

However, it has since surfaced that the plans were shelved by the applicant before the council considered the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant was the former owner of the restaurant, who closed the site in early 2023.

Wheatley restaurant to remain open despite approval of previous plans for apartment conversion.

An application was lodged to convert the building into five duplex apartments in September 2023.

While the application was yet to be determined, the restaurant changed ownership and reopened in April this year.

The new owner has told the Free Press there is no intention to close the site, having held a grand reopening last month.