Wheatley restaurant to remain open despite approval of previous plans for apartment conversion

By Shannon Mower
Published 29th May 2024, 18:08 BST
Doncaster Council approved plans to convert a Wheatley restaurant into apartments earlier this month despite the fact they had already been shelved.

Planning officers approved plans in May to convert Spice and Ice Indian restaurant in Wheatley into five apartments.

However, it has since surfaced that the plans were shelved by the applicant before the council considered the application.

The applicant was the former owner of the restaurant, who closed the site in early 2023.

Wheatley restaurant to remain open despite approval of previous plans for apartment conversion.

An application was lodged to convert the building into five duplex apartments in September 2023.

While the application was yet to be determined, the restaurant changed ownership and reopened in April this year.

The new owner has told the Free Press there is no intention to close the site, having held a grand reopening last month.

Spice and Ice remains open for business on 141 Church Way, serving Indian cuisine and iced cocktails with spaces available for private parties.

