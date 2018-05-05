What will the weather be like in Doncaster over the bank holiday weekend?

As the bank holiday weekend gets underway, here is what you can expect the weather to be like in Doncaster over the next three days.

Today looks set to be dry and settled with good spells of warm sunshine, as well as some patchy cloud from time to time. Winds will be mostly light. Highs of 21°.

And tonight, it is set to remain dry with clear spells. However, some areas of low cloud, mist and fog may develop in the light winds.

Forecasters expect that tomorrow will be fine, dry and warm with a good deal of sunshine, with highs of 23°.

The good weather is expected to stretch into Bank Holiday Monday too, Monday which is expected to be dry and mild, with sunny spells by day and clear spells by night.

Temperatures are expected to hit 22°.