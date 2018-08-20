What to wear to the St Leger festival in Doncaster - and the ladies who won prizes for their dresses

For many women, the highlight of the St Leger Festival is Ladies Day - it's a chance to enjoy not only the races, but a day of glitz and glamour.

DFS St Leger Ladies day, which this year takes place on Thursday September 13, features world-class racing, fantastic fashion and brilliant entertainment.

Best Dressed 2016 winner Maria Gledhill

Women will be going all out to impress with their best dresses and shoes as they hope to win the coveted Best Dressed Lady title.

The day is expected to attract 15,000 women, who will all be hoping to catch the eye of the judges and take the crown.

The winner of the title will go on to represent Doncaster Racecourse in the final of Yorkshire’s Best Dressed Lady 2018.

In 2015, the crown was taken by Kirsty Booth, of Bessacarr, who enjoyed a trip to New York. The win was a great surprise for Kirsty, a regular race-goer, who came third place in the contest in 2013.

Best dressed 2017 winner Leese Smickersgill.

In 2016, the title was won by Maria Gledhill from Rossington, who also won a trip to New York. Maria was attending the annual event for the first time with friends when she was approached by scouts and asked if she wanted to enter - and she then went on to take the title.

Last year, Leese Smickersgill was won Best Dressed lady for the second time after previously taking the title in 2011. She too enjoyed a holiday to New York after claiming her crown.

If you want to attend any day of the St Leger Festival, which runs from September 12 to 15, you must dress smartly. No jeans, sportswear or trainers are allowed and gentlemen must wear a jacket and tie.

Ladies enjoy St Leger festival.