What a muddy good way to enjoy the South Yorkshire sunshine

With South Yorkshire expected to enjoy the hottest May Day bank holiday on record, most will certainly be reaching for the sun cream as the look to soak up the rays.

But it was mud rather than bathing lotion rangers at Yorkshire Wildlife Park needed to ensure all of their animals could enjoy the sunshine.

Rangers slathered Jasper in mud. Picture: @YorkshireWP.

The park's young black rhino Jasper's skin wasn't quite tough enough for the UV rays so rangers got stuck in and slathered him up in mud so that he too could make the most of the scorching temperatures.