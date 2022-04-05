West Moor Park East: 4,000 new jobs to be created at new Doncaster M18 business park

Blue Anchor, owners of West Moor Park East, a 195-acre employment site off junction 4 of the motorway has announced a partnership with leading commercial property developers, Litton Buccleuch.

A planning application for the scheme is currently lodged with Doncaster Council.

Litton Buccleuch is an established joint venture between Derbyshire based Litton Property Group and Edinburgh based Buccleuch Property.

An artists' impression of the new look business park.

Litton is an established and experienced commercial and mixed-use developer and investor while Buccleuch Property is the privately owned commercial property arm of Buccleuch Estates and is focused on all aspects of appropriate land use.

It works nationally on its own projects as well as regionally with joint venture partners.

The firm recently delivered a £70M 860-bedroom student housing scheme in central Sheffield which was sold to Fusion Student Housing.

Bosses say West Moor Park East, located close to Edenthorpe and Armthorpe, has attracted significant commercial interest already and could deliver much needed employment to aid the area’s post-COVID recovery.

The scheme could create 4,000 new jobs for Doncaster.

It sits next to the successful existing West Moor Park commercial development that includes businesses such as Ikea, Next Distribution Centre, Fellows Manufacturing, Scott’s Miracle Grow and Anglo Beef.

Development of the site would also complement public investment in the A630 West Moor Link dualling scheme, with works on this infrastructure well underway.

This Council-led scheme has been supported by the Sheffield City Region and is intended to ‘enable investment in new developments that create new jobs and homes.

The proposals for West Moor Park East will help to deliver on these aims.

Jonathan Moses, a Director of Blue Anchor Leisure, said: “We’ve been firmly committed to delivering this investment in Doncaster for some time now, and today’s announcement adds established names from the development industry who will assist us in swift delivery and bring a strong track record of success.

“We have always stressed the deliverability of this site which is in a perfect location close to existing commercial development and the transport network.

“A planning application is in with Doncaster Council and is progressing well. We are hopeful of a decision soon.”

A spokesman for Litton Buccleuch commented: “We have been interested in this highly strategic site for some time and are delighted to have now entered into an Agreement with Blue Anchor.

"We believe there is a compelling case for development on the site and a strategic shortage of land locally, regionally and nationally. It links well with the airport and Motorway network and existing employment schemes. We have already received expressions of interest from end uses.

"We will shortly make further announcements after meeting with our agents and professional team.”