West End star of Hamilton, Lindsey Tierney, backs Doncaster youngsters’ big night

She’s a star of the West End these days.

But that will not stop Stainforth lass Lindsey Tierney taking a night away from her usual routine as a star of the show Hamilton – to watch youngsters at the Doncasster theatre school where she first took to the stage as a youngster.

Lindsey Tierney of Doncaster is starring in the musical Hamilton in the West End

The 34-year-old was one of the success stories of the Nellie Stagles School of Dance in the 90s and 2000s.

And she will be returning to see the current crop this weekend in the school’s annual show – for what is a landmark event for the dance school which was first set up in 1937.

This year would have been the 100th birthday for Nellie, who died aged 89 in 2007, after 70 years teaching dancing in Doncaster. She even had one the roads leading the town’s theatre named in her honour, as Nellie Stagles Way.

Lindsey will be one of 2,400 people taking in the show this year when it is performed over four nights at the Cast theatre, on Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Libby Irvine, appearing in the Nellie Stagles dance school annual show Winter Wonderland.'Picture: Mark HUby

Mark Huby, Nellie’s grandson who now runs the dance school that still carries her name name said: “Lindsey is coming to see us and will see the new generation. I think she will be impressed.

“We are all really proud of what she has gone on to achieve.

“This year feels a bit more poignant for us than usual because it would have been Nellie’s 100th birthday.”

Lindsey, of Large Square, Stainforth, started dancing at the age of three and worked in a Doncaster town centre newsagents before she landed her first West End role in 2005.

She will watch the school’s production of Winter Wonderland, by the school which has around 400 pupils attending sessions at Sprotbrough, Cantley, Tickhill and Doncaster town centre.

Its four night run starts tonight (Thursday November 15) and runs until Sunday (November 18).