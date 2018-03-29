Well known former Doncaster teacher dies

A well known former Doncaster teacher has died at the age of 90.

Arthur Barrow, a retired school master at Mexborough Grammar School, died earlier this month in Derbyshire.

Mr Barrow taught at the school where former Poet Laureate Ted Hughes was once a pupil.

Formerly of Hatfield Woodhouse, he died on March 10 at Belper Nursing Home.

An obituary described him as the beloved husband of Freda and the dearly loved father of Andrew and Martin and a devoted grandad.

The funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on April 9 at 3.40pm.

Ted Hughes, Poet Laureate from 1984 until his death in 1998, spent 13 years of his childhood and adolescence in Mexborough and was a pupil at the former Mexborough Grammar School.

Ted and his family moved from Mytholmroyd in West Yorkshire to Mexborough in 1938, when his father took over a newsagent’s shop. He lived there until 1951, and the countryside around the town inspired many of his earliest nature-based poems.