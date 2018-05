A well known former Doncaster school teacher has died.

Shirley Hulse, who was school mistress at Carcroft Junior School, died on April 24 at the age of 77.

Mrs Hulse, of Skellow, died in hospital.

An obituary described her as "the beloved wife of the late John, sister of David and Roy and sister in law of Pat."

It added: "Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed."

The funeral service will take place on May 18 at 11am at Rose Hill Crematorium.