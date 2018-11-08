Well known former Doncaster priest dies at 75

A well-known and long serving Doncaster priest has died at the age of 75.

Father John McNamee, who was parish priest for Rossington and Mexborough before his retirement, died last month.

An obituary said Fr McNamee, who was based at Christ The King Roman Catholic Church in Rossington, had died peacefully on October 26.

It described him as the dearly loved brother of Anne, Pat, Jim and Eileen and much-loved uncle of Peter, Alex, James, Emily and Gemma.

Fr McNamee will be received into Christ The King church on Sunday at 7pm.

The funeral Mass will take place on Monday 12 November at the church from noon followed by burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at 2pm.