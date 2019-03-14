A well-known former Doncaster football coach and referee has died at the age of 86.

Neil Hobson, who was also known as Ray and ‘Hobbo,’ died in hospital on March 3.

A former coach of Cantley FC, he was also a qualified referee and took charge of hundreds of games in the Doncaster area over the years.

An obituary said Mr Hobson had died peacefully.

It described Mr Hobson as the ‘beloved husband of Hilda and father of Linda.”

It added: “Ray will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery on April 2 at 9am followed by burial at Arksey Cemetery at 10am.