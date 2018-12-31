Well-known faces we lost in South Yorkshire in 2018
South Yorkshire said sad farewells to a number of well-known faces in 2018.
Here are just some of the familiar names we've lost in the last 12 months.
The former Barnsley FC owner died after a cancer battle on January 22 at the age of 66.
The Doncaster-born actress, best known for her role as Alice Tinker in BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley died on February 21, aged 53.
The Supermarket Sweep host, who died on April 18 at the age of 62, had many family connections with Sheffield and spent many years living and visiting relatives in the city.
4. Jeannette Fish
The Doncaster charity pioneer raised a staggering 10 million for cancer treatment in the town during her lifetime before her death on May 2.
