'We'll come out stronger": Doncaster rugby club's defiant message as arson destroys pavilion

Bosses at a Doncaster junior rugby club have vowed to bounce back “even stronger” after a devastating arson attack destroyed their clubhouse.

The pavilion used by Moorends Marauders RLFC went up in flames on Friday – and bosses have said the building has now been condemned.

But a club spokesman said the inferno will not be the end of the club.

A spokesman said: “Moorends Marauders RLFC Juniors are saddened to report at around 3pm on Friday, a fire broke out at our pavilion - this has now resulted in the facility being condemned.

The huge blaze ripped through the building. (Photo: Moorends Marauders).

"Circumstances around the start of the fire are yet to be confirmed.

“Everyone at Moorends Juniors have worked tirelessly over the last 18 months to get rugby league back up and running in the local community and are absolutely devastated by the news.

"At this stage we are unsure what this means for our club, however all the staff are fully committed to keep going and come out the other side even stronger.

“Further updates will be released in due course.”

A huge suspected arson attack has destroyed Moorends Pavilion. (Photo: Moorends Marauders).

Crews were called to the pavilion after a bench outside the premises was set ablaze, with the flames spreading to the building.

Upset local residents watched as South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews tackled the blaze.

A spokesman for Thorne and Moorends Town Council said an investigation into the fire was now underway with anyone with information urged to contact police.

A spokesman said: “It saddens us to confirm that Moorends Pavilion has been subject to a suspected arson attack after the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Bench situated at the building entrance was set on fire.

"The fire quickly spread to the building.

“The damage is extensive and investigations are ongoing. We are working closely with emergency services to secure the building.

“The building is a much loved community building and home to Club Thorne and Moorends Mauraders who work hard all year round to provide clubs and physical activities to the community - the damage is devastating.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and Doncaster Council for their quick response and Town Mayor Councillor Susan Durant, Deputy Mayor Councillor Ron Powell and Councillor Mark Phillips for attending and assisting on site.

“The Mayor and Deputy Mayor have said that this is devastating news and they are disappointed that this has happened.

“The council is committed to working with the emergency services and community groups to address what has happened and how we can move forward as a community to ensure that the building once again becomes a provision that the community can be proud of.

“If you have any information, we urge you to contact us or the police.”

Alternatively, anyone with information can report it to South Yorkshire Police on 101.

You can also contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555 111 where you can report information in confidence without having to leave your details.