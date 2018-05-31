Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Sheffield over the next three days

Will the weather this weekend be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey? Here’s the weather forecast for Sheffield over the next three days.

In general, the weather will be warm, but overcast, with Sunday set to be slightly warmer and brighter than Saturday, with sunny intervals taking place throughout most of the day.

Sunday is set to be slightly warmer and brighter than Saturday, with sunny intervals taking place throughout most of the day.

Friday June 1

Highs of: 22°C

Lows of: 16°C

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for rain between 09:00 and 22:00.

Friday is set to be cloudy and overcast for most of the day, with sunny intervals occurring from 17:00-19:00.

The peak temperature of 22°C will be reached at around 18:00 and the temperature will then begin to dip at around 22:00.

Saturday June 2

Highs of: 20°C

Lows of: 14°C

Most of Saturday is set to be cloudy and overcast, with sunny intervals and light rain occurring at 16:00, when the peak temperature of 20°C will also occur.

The temperature will then begin to dip at around 22:00.

Sunday June 3

Highs of: 22°C

Lows of: 13°C

Sunday is set to be slightly warmer and brighter than Saturday, with sunny intervals taking place throughout most of the day.

The peak temperature of 22°C will occur at 16:00 and the temperature will begin to dip at 22:00.