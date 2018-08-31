Weekend in Conisbrough

Conisbrough is a great place to visit if you want to have fun out and about this weekend.

An iconic landmark that towers over an historic town, Conisbrough Castle is steeped in the heritage of this part of Doncaster.

It is one of the borough’s most well-known landmarks, but was once home to a turbulent family.

It has a circular keep that measures around ninety seven feet high and is supported by six huge buttresses that dominate the skyline of the area. Conisbrough’ comes from the Anglo-Saxon word Cyningesburh’, meaning the king’s borough’. It is not known exactly when the castle was built, but is believed to be constructed around 1070 on its current site.

It is a magnet for history buffs, sight seers and families throughout the summer season. There is the massive circular keep where you can explore the 12th century world of its first inhabitants, Lord Hamelin and Lady Isabel de Warenne.

In addition there is the reinstated floors allowing you to fully explore the private chambers and steep curving staircases of this impressive castle. And there is a first class welcome and plenty to do in the visitor centre. Peek inside the model of the circular keep and enjoy the castle exhibition. There are object displays, a digital model and illustrated panels all of which help to bring the castle’s history to life.

The castle was initially built by William de Warenne, who was the Earl of Surrey, after the Norman conquest of England in 1066. Little is known of the site before the Norman conquest.

William was succeeded in 1088 by his son William, second Earl Warenne and Earl of Surrey. His son and successor, also William, was killed on crusade in 1148. The third Earl had only one child, a daughter, Isabel. She was married to the half-brother of Henry II, Hamelin, in 1159. Landscaping work was carried out in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The castle was taken into state guardianship in 1950. In 2007 the castle reverted to direct management by English Heritage.

Some places to eat in the town include Sea Fish, The Star Cafe and Sandwich bar, Meet and Eat, The Indus Restaurant, Induz, the Hot Chocolate Lounge nearby and plenty of pub grub to choose from.

Miners’ Welfare Recreation Ground

It is the venue of the annual Conisbrough Music Festival (above). It has toddler and junior play areas, multi-use games area, playing field, sports pitches, teen sheltered seating and parking is available.

There are a number of hostelries in town including popular ones, The Hilltop Hotel, The Star, Cromwells, The Alma, The Castle Inn, Eagle & Child, Lord Conveyors Hotel, The Red Lion and The Talisman.

The historic church of St Peter’s is a welcoming, friendly and thriving village Church situated in the centre of Conisbrough. It has been the meeting place of Christian believers since 750AD.