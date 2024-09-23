Yellow weather warning: Doncaster set for heavy rain which may cause disruption
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There is potential that 30-50 mm could develop in any part of the warning area, much of which could fall in six hours or less. Some locations could see 80-100 mm over the course of 12 to 24 hours.The warning is in place until midnight tonight.
The following information had been provided:
Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.