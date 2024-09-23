Yellow weather warning: Doncaster set for heavy rain which may cause disruption

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Doncaster today which could see heavy rain causing some disruption.

There is potential that 30-50 mm could develop in any part of the warning area, much of which could fall in six hours or less. Some locations could see 80-100 mm over the course of 12 to 24 hours.The warning is in place until midnight tonight.

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible