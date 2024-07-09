Yellow warning of thunderstorms issued by Met Office set to come into force in South Yorkshire today
Announcing the warning a few moments ago, The Met Office says the warning is set to come into force in South Yorkshire from 2pm this afternoon (Tuesday, July 9, 2024), and will remain in place until 11.59pm in place.
It follows a day of heavy rain in the region, which is expected to continue throughout the day.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Thundery downpours may lead to some flooding in a few places.”
Detailing the conditions that should be expected, the spokesperson added: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
“Some flooding of a few homes and businesses possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.
“Perhaps some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.”
