Adjusting to more traditional British weather can be tough after a spell of warmth. We’ve all enjoyed the heatwave (or not), but now it’s time for a dose of reality as thunderstorms could hit Doncaster this week.

Although we’re no strangers to a storm or two in Doncaster, they should still be treated with caution and it’s good to keep a plan in mind when dealing with them – especially if thunder and lightning are part of the equation.

When will the storms come?

The storms are expected to arrive at any time on the afternoon of Thursday, September 9th. They are expected to persist until around 8pm, when they should begin dissipating.

Rain is expected on Friday and Saturday, with Saturday’s precipitation forecast being the heavier. Conversely, mild, dry weather is expected on Sunday. By then, the storms should have passed.

How can I prepare for them?

The main issue of the coming potential thunderstorms is that the temperature is also expected to remain at high levels. Due to this, it may be unwise to wear a raincoat, as you may be susceptible to overheating.

Instead, wearing a hat may be a good idea. This will shield you from the rain somewhat, while also protecting you from ultraviolet light given off by the sun. If you don’t have a hat, a thin hoodie should the trick, although if it’s not waterproof you’re likely to get a bit wet.

If lightning strikes begin taking place, it’s generally a good idea to avoid going outside. A direct strike from a bolt of lightning only has a 10% fatality rate, but they can cause other, long lasting injuries as well.