Wintry weekend in store for Doncaster as Met Office predicts sleet
A wintry weekend could be in store for Doncaster – with the Met Office predicting sleet and chilly temperatures for this weekend.
Today will be another cold day, the Met Office has said with light cloud and a gentle breeze.
Tonight will see patchy rain moving northeast, giving some snow and perhaps freezing rain over the hills.
Saturday will be largely cloudy, cold and fairly breezy with outbreaks of rain, some snow or freezing rain in the north and sleet for Doncaster.
