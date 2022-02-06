Sunday, February 6 will see the only predicted rainfall of the next week.

There will be light rainfall from noon to 6pm – temperatures will be chilly ranging from two to seven degrees.

The new week will kick off with a cloudy Monday – temperatures will remain consistently around nine degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather report for the upcoming week.

Things get warmer as we head into Tuesday, February 8 with high’s of 13 degrees and spells of sunshine in the afternoon.

There will be cloud coverage on Wednesday, February 8 but it will stay mild at 10 degrees.

The sun will come out in full force on Thursday and Friday with bright clear days predicted.

Temperatures will remain cool not exceeding seven degrees but the sky will be blue and cloudless.

Next weekend is looking cold with lots of cloud cover.