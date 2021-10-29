Will it rain this year on Halloween? Halloween weather forecast for Doncaster

Last year’s Halloween was stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic, rendering everyone marooned in their homes during spooky season due to the lockdown. However, this year, there are no such boundaries in place – you’re free to trick or treat to your heart’s content.

There’s still one thing that can potentially get in the way of a good time this Halloween – a downpour of rain.

Thankfully, it looks like the evening of Halloween will be mostly dry this year in Doncaster. Heavy rain is expected in the morning at around 9am, which should last until 12pm. After this, the rain will gradually subside. By 4pm, it should have disappeared entirely. Make sure you’ve got your jack o’ lanterns covered up!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halloween trail

While it’s not expected to be particularly wet or windy during the time when trick or treaters will be out (although the wind speed will increase somewhat as the night goes on), it is expected to be cold. The temperature will drop to around 9 degrees Celsius (48.2 degrees Fahrenheit) at 9pm, though the Met Office’s weather forecast system predicts it will feel like 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit).