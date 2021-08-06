When will the rain stop pouring in Doncaster? - full weather report here

It has been raining cats and dogs lately but the summer sun could be making a come back here in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 6th August 2021, 6:32 am

The Met Office predicts that Friday, August 6 be another day filled with rain.

There is a yellow thunder storm warning from 4am to midnight.

Heavy rain is expected at around 8am with possible hail at 9am.

The rain is still going to hit Doncaster for the next couple of days.

Temperatures will range between 14 and 20 degrees.

The weather will calm down in the afternoon with sunny intervals arriving at 5pm.

On Saturday, August 7 the rain will continue.

Thundery showers could appear at 4am with light rain falling through out the day.

Looking forward to the end of the weekend it starts to get a little brighter.

Sunday, August 8 will bring some sunny intervals to Doncaster.

Temperatures will peak at 20 degrees.

The weather will improve into next week with the forecast looking much warmer and drier between Monday and Thursday.

