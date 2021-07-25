Doncaster saw many says of hot sunshine but that has now come to an end.

The Met Office predicts that Sunday, July 25 will be a very mild summers day.

There will be cloud coverage all day with temperatures peaking at 23 degrees.

Rain is on the way for Doncaster.

Monday, July 26 will be brighter with 26 degrees predicted.

There will be sunny intervals from 6am to 9pm.

The rain will start on Tuesday, July 27.

It could rain from 10am to 7pm – temperatures will peak at 22 degrees.

The weather will continue into Wednesday, July 28.

Rain is predicted to fall from 1pm to 7pm.

Thursday, July 29 will clear up but there will be rain intervals with temperatures not rising above 20 degrees.

Friday, July 30 will see the return of light rain showers.

Saturday, July 31 should be a relatively dry and mild day.