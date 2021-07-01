When will rain hit Doncaster this weekend? - full weather forecast here

Rain showers will occur intermittently throughout the weekend and into next week with high temperatures forecast.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:30 am

On Thursday, July 1 the Met Office predicts a sunny morning with temperatures of 21 degrees.

It will turn cloudy as we head into the afternoon – there will be very high pollen.

Rain is headed our way.

On Friday, July 2 it will be overcast for the majority of the day.

Rain showers are predicted between 8 and 10am then 3 to 5 pm.

Temperatures remain high with 21 degrees possible at the day’s peak.

On Saturday, July 3 the rain continues.

Light showers will start at lunchtime and continue for the rest of the day.

They will proceed into Sunday, July 4 with light rain predicted from 10am on wards.

The following week is looking a little sunnier but the rain will still persist in intervals.

We will bring you any changes to the weather as they come in.

