Weather warning: Yellow alert for strong winds in Doncaster.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds in Doncaster.

Although the city is generally having a fine day with some sunshine this will turn hazy as cloud spreads in from the west with rain arriving by the evening and becoming breezy.

The rain will last for much of the night, possibly heavy at times, clearing east by the morning.

There will be strong winds at first, easing for most except over western hills.

Tomorrow will see a cloudy start, largely dry aside for some patchy rain over hills before outbreaks of heavy rain spreads east combined with strong, gusty winds. Maximum temperature 12°C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: A mild and dry start Friday with showers over western hills. Often dry and sunny on the weekend with showers focused mainly along the coast. Fresh northerly winds, turning colder.