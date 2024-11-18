Weather warning: Doncaster on alert as snow and ice are forecast as Arctic blast hits the north of England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow and ice has been issued for the north today.

The weather in Doncaster is expected to take a take this evening and overnight into Tuesday.

Although most snow is still likely to accumulate on higher ground, with 5-10 cm on ground over 200 metres and possibly 15-20 cm over 300 metres, there is a chance that snow may settle at lower levels within the warning area.

This possible 5-10 cm at lower levels is likely to be more disruptive, particularly if travelling and if the snow coincides rush hour, but the likelihood for that is still uncertain at this stage.

As the rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.

Full details are in the yellow National Severe Weather Warning which is effect from 7pm on Monday evening, through to 10am on Tuesday morning.

Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “We have issued yellow warnings for snow and ice as cold weather moves in from the north. This brings snow showers and some ice to parts of Scotland on Sunday night, and then the potential for a spell of snow to lead to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. Gusty winds in the east also remain a potential hazard. Updates to the warnings for wintry hazards are likely so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast”

In addition to the severe weather warnings, a Cold Health Alert has been issued by the UKHSA which provides alerts for the health sector in England. The alert covers the Midlands and North of England from Sunday morning through to Thursday.