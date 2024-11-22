Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a yellow weather warning in place for most of the north of England from the early hours of tomorrow through until Sunday.

The Met Office has forecast some heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, which may cause some disruption.

The UK will see Storm Bert on Saturday, a deep area of low pressure, which will bring impacts to large parts of the country.

Storm Bert will bring heavy rain and snow, together with strong winds.

Weather warning: Amber alert for snow and ice as Storm Bert heads towards Doncaster.

In Doncaster, today started cold and crisp and should then be fine for most with sunny spells and light winds but staying rather cold.

It will be cloudier across the Pennines, with isolated wintry showers possible. Coastal parts also cloudier, with the odd shower possible at first. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight any showers will fade with clear spells and light winds overnight. It will be Cold, with a widespread frost.

Clouds will thicken and winds strengthen, ahead of rain and snow spreading northeast around dawn. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Tomorrow, there will be heavy snow for some at first, with strong, gusty winds bringing a chance of blizzards across hills.

The snow will turn to rain through the morning, with a rapid thaw. Turning milder. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Staying windy Sunday, with further outbreaks of rain, but much milder than recent days. Winds gradually easing Monday and Tuesday, with further showers, and temperatures near or just below normal.