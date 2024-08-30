Weather: Sunny weekend in Doncaster could descend into rain - heavy and thundery at times
There was a fine start to today with light winds and plenty of sunshine.
It should become cloudier in the afternoon but remaining dry. Feeling pleasantly warm. The maximum temperature is 21°C.
Tonight will be dry and largely clear evening, with light winds but a chance of a few mist and fog patches developing towards dawn. Chilly in rural parts. Minimum temperature 6°C.
On Saturday, fog patches will quickly clearing to give another fine and dry day with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Some fair weather clouds will develop in the afternoon and it will be breezy in the evening. Maximum temperature 20°C.
The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Often cloudy on Sunday and Monday with rain and showers pushing erratically north, perhaps heavy and thundery at times. Cooler Monday night, then drier with sunny spells on Tuesday.
