Today is third anniversary of Doncaster's hottest ever day when temperature topped 40c
With several heatwaves already this summer, we’re taking a look back to July 19, 2022 when the city and the rest of the country was blasted with record-breaking temperature.
The temperature in Doncaster rose to a staggering 40.1c (104.1F) on its hottest ever day, the Met Office confirmed.
The Met Office later announced the temperature was actually very slightly higher at 40.1c – just two tenths of a degree behind Coningsby in Lincolnshire which set the new record for the UK’s highest ever temperature at 40.3c.
It smashed Doncaster’s previous record of 35.5c which was set in 1990.
The temeprature was recorded at the city’s nearest recording station, Gringley on the Hill to the southeast of Doncaster.
Earlier in that week, BBC weatherman Paul Hudson confirmed Doncaster had hit 40c for the first time ever.
